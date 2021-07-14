Belarus targets rights activists, journalists with raids

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have raided offices and homes of dozens of human rights activists and journalists. The crackdown Wednesday comes just a day after the country’s authoritarian president promised to “deal with” non-governmental organizations for allegedly fomenting unrest. Law enforcement officers raided the homes of several advocates with the prominent Viasna human rights center, as well as offices of other Belarusian NGOs and homes of activists and journalists in various regions of the ex-Soviet state. Belarus’ State Security Committee — the KGB — announced earlier this month it was conducting a large-scale operation to “purge radically-minded individuals.”