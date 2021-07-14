Angels sign veteran OF Adam Eaton after White Sox release

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran outfielder Adam Eaton two days after he was released by the Chicago White Sox. They also designated left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Eaton will provide immediate depth in the Angels’ injury-plagued outfield. The White Sox dropped Eaton after he batted just .201 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. The 10-year major league veteran also struggled at the plate with the Washington Nationals in 2020, a year after winning a World Series ring with new Angels teammate Anthony Rendon.