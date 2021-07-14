2 shootings in Chicago leave 10 people wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating the shootings of five people that came about 12 hours after another five people were shot elsewhere in the city. None of those injured in the first shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Police did not yet know about the conditions of the five people who were shot shortly after noon. Police say that all of those shot in the first incident are adults and they do not believe any of the victims in the second shooting are children. No arrests have been made in either shooting.