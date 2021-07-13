WATCH: Teen’s golf ball hit by lightning

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (CNN) – They say lightning doesn’t strike twice – but you don’t want it to strike once while hitting golf balls.

In this instance involving a group of Texas teens, it didn’t just strike, it actually hit one of those balls!

After the initial shock, Tomas Gomez and his friends had no idea what they caught on video.

They were more concerned about trying to get to safety after the lightning bold boomed just feet away from their bay at Top Golf At The Rim.

According to the business, everyone evacuated the facility safely and there were no injuries.

As for Gomez and the group, they say they’re not going to let this freak incident stop them from returning to play again.