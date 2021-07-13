Skip to Content

US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

New
4:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation’s borders. The comment Tuesday at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from its pro-immigration allies to lift the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border. The government attorney didn’t offer more details during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the asylum ban. The CDC says it had “nothing more to add right now.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content