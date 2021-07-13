Twisted Crypt Haunted House returns this Halloween Season

ROCKFORD (WREX) – After closing during the pandemic, Twisted Crypt Haunted House is returning this fall.

Celebrating its eighth season, the haunted house features range from mazes to interactive show rooms.

Opening Night is Friday Sept. 17, 2021 and it will be open the following weekends through Halloween.

The haunted house was awarded “TOP TEN Illinois Haunted House” by HauntedIllinois.com in 2016 and 2019. According to Twisted Crypt Haunted House, they are the only Halloween attraction in the Rockford area to receive those awards.

Twisted Crypt Productions is locally owned and operated, founded by Peter Dunn and Matt Johnson in 2013.

The haunted house is located at 5420 East State Street in Rockford, Illinois