Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

MOSCOW (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus has visited St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has increasingly relied on Russia’s support amid soaring tensions with the West. Lukashenko thanked Putin on Tuesday and pledged that his country would duly repay its loans from Russia. Putin, in turn, praised Belarus as a “reliable and stable partner.” The European Union imposed bruising sanctions against some of Belarus’ top exports over the May diversion of an airliner and the arrest of an opposition journalist who was onboard. Lukashenko has denounced the economic sanctions and said that Belarus would halt cooperation with the EU on stemming illegal migration in retaliation.