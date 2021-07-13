Officials to provide update on Chemtool fire today; here’s how to watch

ROCKTON (WREX) — We're set to get an update on the Chemtool fire from officials today.

The Northern Illinois PIO says there will be a news conference Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Northern Illinois PIO did not say who would be speaking at the news conference. 13 WREX will be carrying the news conference live on our website and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

This will be the first in-person update on the fire since the Winnebago County Health Department held a news conference on July 1 encouraging residents to take a health impacts survey to to study the impact on the community after the fire.

Last Friday, the state announced samples collected at the Chemtool site confirmed air and water quality have not been impacted by the fire and the efforts to extinguish it.

However, that didn't stop Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley from filing a lawsuit against Chemtool.

Raoul and Hanley allege that the fire and efforts to control the fire resulted in smoke, particulate matter and unknown quantities of other contaminants being released into the environment.

Raoul and Hanley’s lawsuit was filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court and alleges that Chemtool’s actions pose a substantial danger to the public’s health and welfare and the environment.

The lawsuit also includes allegations of air and water pollution, creating a water pollution hazard, and unauthorized waste disposal. Raoul and Hanley allege that Chemtool is liable for damages and for the costs the state and Winnebago County have incurred in responding to the incident.

