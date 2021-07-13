New state law authorizes colleges to develop affordable housing for students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new law could help you or your child find affordable housing if they go to a community college.



The law gives power to those colleges to develop affordable housing for students.



In Freeport, Highland Community College says it works with landlords in the area to provide affordable housing. College president Chris Kuberski believes the impact wouldn't be immediate, but rather happen over a long period of time.



"I think affordable housing is always an issue for community college students, as it would be any student," says Kuberski. "And so we do know that in our area, at least if you don't have good transportation, housing may have a negative impact."



The new law take effects January 21.