Power vacuum rattles Haiti in wake of president’s killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Pressure is mounting on the man who claims to be Haiti’s leader in the aftermath of the president’s assassination. At least two other officials claim to be the legitimate head of government amid a race to fill the political power vacuum. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph is ruling Haiti with the backing of lean police and military forces. He has pledged to work with the opposition and allies of President Jovenel Moïse, who was killed Wednesday at his private residence. Joseph faces two rivals: One is Ariel Henry, whom Moïse designated as prime minister a day before he was killed. The other is Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti’s dismantled Senate, who was recently chosen to be provisional president.