Mural in soccer star’s hometown becomes anti-racism symbol

LONDON (AP) — Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism. After bigots defaced a mural of soccer star Marcus Rashford, children in Manchester rose to the hometown hero’s defense. They filled spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation. Rashford and two other Black players who missed penalty shots in the final moments of the national soccer team’s European Championship loss to Italy also received racist abuse on social media. The episode has shed light on England’s fight against the bigotry that has blighted the sport loved by people of all backgrounds.