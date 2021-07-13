Israel faces calls to let jailed Palestinian attend funeral

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian activists and human rights groups are urging Israel to allow a prominent jailed lawmaker to attend her daughter’s funeral. Khalida Jarrar, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. An Israeli military court sentenced her to two years in March for being a member of an outlawed group. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar hasn’t been implicated in attacks. Her 30-year-old daughter who worked for a human rights group was found dead on Sunday at her home. She’ll be laid to rest on Tuesday.