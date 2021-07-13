Hospital: Patient gets kidney meant for someone else

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio hospital has acknowledged that a patient received a new kidney that was meant for someone else. Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland are apologizing for the mistake and say two employees have been placed on administrative leave. They say the kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover. The other patient’s surgery has been delayed. Hospital officials say they’re reviewing how the error occurred to make sure it’s not repeated. The hospital has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national transplant system. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with hospital officials.