High court ruling gives immigrants facing deportation hope

BOSTON (AP) — A recent Supreme Court ruling has given some immigrants renewed hope that they can have their deportation cancelled because they didn’t receive proper notice of the court proceedings. The high court ruled in April that federal immigration officials have not been providing all the required information in their deportation hearing notices. The agency typically sends out the notices in two parts: the initial notice and then another notice with the court date. But the court ruled all information should be contained in a single note under federal law. Immigration lawyers and advocates say the decision could impact thousands of deportation cases going back years.