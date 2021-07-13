Freeport pastor charged with battery against church member

FREEPORT (WREX) -- A Freeport Pastor, Antwon M. Funches Sr., is charged with battery against a church member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, the church he leads.

The church member he allegedly committed battery against also filed an order of protection against him.

In that order of protection, obtained by 13 WREX, that person alleges that Funches "sexually violated" them while coming to that person's home to fix a refrigerator.

"He was my pastor that I trusted dearly," the order of protection states. "I didn't deserve to be violated."

The crime allegedly happened on June 18. Funches was arrested on July 8, according to Freeport Police.

For protection of the victim, and per 13 WREX policy, we will not name the person who filed the order of protection.

13 WREX has reached out to St. Paul Missionary Baptist and Pastor Funches through the church phone and through email for comment multiple times, we have not heard back.

The St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page shows Pastor Funches preaching on Sunday, July 11, three days after he was arrested for battery.

Funches, the 15th pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist, has led the church since October 23, 2016.