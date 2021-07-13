Edwards Apple Orchard to open for the season on Aug. 27

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Despite it being the middle of July, there's another sign that fall is quickly approaching.

Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove and Edwards Apple Orchard West in northwest Winnebago County will be opening for the season on Friday, Aug. 27!

Last year, the orchard opened but as a drive-thru only system amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the drive-thru experience, guests remained in their vehicles the entire time.

The orchard also provided customers with a list of 20 items available for sale each day. Customer marked items they want and follow a line of cars to a checkout tent.

As of now, there are no restrictions in place and everyone should be able to enjoy the full-experience of the orchards!

Edwards Apple Orchard is located at 7061 Centerville Rd. in Poplar Grove. Edwards Apple Orchard West is located at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago.

Edwards Apple Orchard opens daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in November.