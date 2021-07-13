Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests

MIAMI (AP) — Demonstrators backing rare street protests by thousands in communist Cuba have shut down part of a major South Florida highway. A large protest group gathered at a busy Miami intersection Tuesday in support of the Cubans, who began protesting the island’s poor economic conditions last weekend. Some 30 years have passed since similar protests on the island. South Florida has the largest U.S. population of Cuban Americans. TV news footage showed demonstrators blocking one side of a major Miami expressway. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has been monitoring any attempt at what it called “unsafe and illegal” boat crossings towards Cuba by sympthizers of the island protesters.