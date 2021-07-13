Community members replace stolen items at Nature At The Confluence

SOUTH BELOIT(WREX)— A couple of weeks ago, a fire pit and a couple of picnic tables were stolen from Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit.

The nature preserve posted about the incident on Facebook to let people know.

After hearing about what happened, community members, Mike Larson and Kristina Whited decided to step up.

Larson built a picnic table with his sons for the confluence, so people would have a place to sit.

"If they didn't have this place where would they go? I mean the kids. where they go? they don't have a place to run or play anymore," said Larson.

Whited and her husband donate a fire pit as well.

"I would hope someone would do that for me if I owned a business or even my house. I just think it's a nice gesture," said Whited.

They aren't alone, more than 150 people have reached out to donate in some way.

"I can't tell you enough how cool it is for the community to step forward and say hey I am going to do this, nobody asked them, they did it on their own," said Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Theresa Oldenberg.

Nature at the Confluence is still accepting donations. You can contact them by clicking on this link.