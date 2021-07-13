Brittany Hardaway joined 13 WREX as an anchor for the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts in July of 2021.

Brittany is no stranger to Illinois as she's worked at news stations in southern and central Illinois. She comes to 13 WREX from Springfield, IL where she spent 3 years as a Morning News Anchor.

She uses her platform to connect with community members and bring you stories that matter.

Brittany was born and raised on the Southside of Chicago. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a specialization in Electronic Journalism.

Brittany is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Brittany sometimes considers herself a 'Food Correspondent'! If she's not in the newsroom, you can find her checking out local food spots! Feel free to send her any recommendations on Facebook: Brittany Hardaway Reports