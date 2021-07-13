Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flaw

Boeing is temporarily lowering its delivery target for the 787 Dreamliner after discovering additional work that will need to be performed on the aircraft. The company said Tuesday that the 787 production rate will temporarily be lower than five per month and will gradually return to that rate. Boeing now anticipates delivering less than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year. It’s another setback for the two-aisle 787, which is popular on longer routes. The slower rate of deliveries will hurt Boeing’s cash flow because the company gets a large portion of the price of a plane upon delivery.