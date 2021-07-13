Auburn High School student recognized for helping make Rockford streets safer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A student is recognized for trying to help make our city's streets safer at Monday nights Rockford City Council meeting.

Auburn High School junior Anthony Orenday was recognized as the winner of the Traffic Calming Sign Competition.



The competition had RPS students address what the city of Rockford says is the number one complaint the traffic division gets: perceived speeding in residential areas. While residents usually request a stop sign or a speed bump, the city says studies show those are not effective at reducing speed.



So, Orenday created a sign that aims to make drivers drive more safely on the road.



"Slow down and watch what how you are driving," says Orenday, "People die every day, people speeding and not paying attention. That's just the main message of the sign."



The sign will be available to pick up at city hall. To schedule a time to pick up a sign, call the city's traffic department at 779-348-7173.