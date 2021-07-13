1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s interim police chief says a suspect has been identified in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead and five other people wounded outside an unlicensed banquet hall. Chief James White told reporters that an arrest likely would be made Tuesday in connection with the shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. on the city’s east side. White says two men and three women are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall at the time of the shooting. The building’s exterior was left riddled with bullets.