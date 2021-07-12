US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S.-based expert says swarms of Chinese vessels have dumped human waste and wastewater for years in a disputed area of the South China Sea where they anchor. Liz Derr, who heads a software company creating technologies for satellite imagery analysis, says images over the last five years show human waste and wastewater have accumulated and caused algae blooms in a cluster of reefs in the Spratlys region. She says the algae threaten coral and fish stock. Chinese officials did not immediately react to the allegations. In the past China has said it is protecting the environment of the South China Sea.