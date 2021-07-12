US cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is renewing genocide allegations against China for repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region. It’s also warning Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan of possible further sanctions for ethnic cleansing in conflicts they are involved in. The administration sent the messages in Monday’s release of the State Department’s annual report to Congress on genocide and atrocities prevention. The report says the U.S. continues to believe that China’s actions against the Uyghurs constitutes a “genocide.” That finding was first announced by former President Donald Trump’s administration as was a determination that Myanmar was engaged in “ethnic cleansing” against Rohyinga Muslims in northern Rakhine state.