Summer heat slides in as rain chances wind down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've avoided the 80s and 90s for several days in a row. One of those streaks comes to an end starting Tuesday as summer warmth returns. The pesky drizzly conditions slowly move out, though rain chances aren't done just yet this week.

Heating up:

After five days in a row below 80 degrees, Tuesday brings the typical summer warmth back. We don't jump to hot weather immediately, so the 90s stay away for a while longer.

Instead, Tuesday warms into the low 80s, or a couple of degrees below average. Wednesday jumps another 5 or so degrees, bringing us into the upper 80s for the first time in a week. After that, we dance back and forth between the low 80s to upper 80s, which is what we usually see around this time of year.

Warmer weather may stay in place over the next two weeks.

Looking long term, we stay near or warmer than average over the next couple of weeks. This may not mean a return of the 90s, but the 70s we experienced recently likely won't come back anytime soon.

A couple chances for rain:

Overall, the drizzly conditions dry up for a short while this week. That said, be ready for showers and storms to return by Thursday.

For Tuesday, most of the Stateline remains dry, especially during the morning. By the afternoon, widely isolated showers are possible. Most of the Stateline avoids these little areas of rain, so don't look for much of anything rainfall-wise.

Wednesday looks to stay rain-free throughout the day. We'll be in between weather systems by midweek, hence why showers avoid us on that day.

After mostly avoiding rain the next few days, thunderstorms may come back by Thursday morning.

By Wednesday night, scattered storms work back toward the Stateline. These are coming from rounds of strong to possible severe storms bubbling up in Wisconsin and Minnesota Wednesday. These storms move in Wednesday and likely hit Thursday morning. We may get some heavier rainfall, so be ready for the chance for downpours.

Beyond Thursday, rain may be hard to come by again. Friday and through the weekend looks dry and sunny as high pressure slides in. The long term forecast keeps this warm and sunny stretch going into next week.