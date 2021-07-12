Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders says he and President Joe Biden are on the same page over a “transformative” infrastructure package. The independent senator who chairs the Senate Budget Committee met privately Monday with Biden at the White House. Sanders is preparing a package that would unleash more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments. Sanders and Democrats on his panel also huddled privately at the Capitol late Monday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and key White House advisers. Congress is racing to put together a sweeping proposal financing infrastructure, family assistance and other programs for initial votes later this month.