Rockton family uses spare bike parts to put together and give away free bikes for people

ROCKTON (WREX) — Run down bikes and spare parts probable have a home in the back of our garage or the garbage, but the Ackerman family sees things a different way.

The family of Leigh-Ann, Jacques, Jordan and Trystan use their garage to put together bikes from spare parts and give them away to people in need for free.

The summer hobby started when one of their neighbors asked if the Ackermans wanted a few bikes he found while searching for scrap and repair projects of his own. Leigh-Ann Ackerman says one yes is all it took to get the ball rolling.

"We had a collection of four or five," Leigh-Ann said. I put it on the Next Door app to let everyone know we were giving them away for free. We had an amazing response. All the bikes went."

Not long afterwards, the garage was no longer a space for cars, it was a space for bikes.

"We spent the last month picking up next to 40 bikes," Leigh-Ann said. "We've already given away 16 bikes, we have another 12 ready to go and are continually fixing more."

Mother Leigh-Ann, father Jacques and sons Jordan and Trystan moved to the Stateline three years ago from South Africa, and say they wanted to do something special for the community.

"To be able to give back to the community, we feel extremely blessed to be able to be here in America and we just feel that we ow it to the community to give back to them," Leigh-Ann said.

If you need a bike, or have unwanted bikes/spare parts, you contact the family on the Next Door app, or at 779-772-6164.