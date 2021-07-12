Skip to Content

Rockford man, teen charged following stabbing of woman

New
12:57 pm CrimeTop Stories
STABBING

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stabbing in Rockford leaves one person hurt and two people charged.

Rockford police say they responded to the Culver's on N. Main St. for a woman who had been stabbed. The victim told police she was stabbed near the Singer Mental Health Center on N. Main St.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people have been charged:

  • Robert Robinson, 20, charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a knife
  • Juvenile, 17, charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Both Robinson and the juvenile were taken into custody.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

More Stories

Skip to content