Rockford man, teen charged following stabbing of woman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stabbing in Rockford leaves one person hurt and two people charged.

Rockford police say they responded to the Culver's on N. Main St. for a woman who had been stabbed. The victim told police she was stabbed near the Singer Mental Health Center on N. Main St.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people have been charged:

Robert Robinson, 20, charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a knife

Juvenile, 17, charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Both Robinson and the juvenile were taken into custody.