Skip to Content

One man killed in Monday morning shooting

New
6:44 am Breaking NewsCrimeNewsTop Stories
lexington ave shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police say a 29 year-old man is dead in an early Monday morning shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hudson Street and Lexington Avenue at around 1:22 a.m.

At first, the shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but hours later, authorities say the man died from his injuries.

Police ask to avoid the area and add that more details will follow when they become available.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

More Stories

Skip to content