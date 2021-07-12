One man killed in Monday morning shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police say a 29 year-old man is dead in an early Monday morning shooting.



According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hudson Street and Lexington Avenue at around 1:22 a.m.

At first, the shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but hours later, authorities say the man died from his injuries.

Police ask to avoid the area and add that more details will follow when they become available.