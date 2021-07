ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One man has life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the Walgreens parking lot on 11th street near Sandy Hollow Road.

As of 8:30 Monday night, police are on scene investigating, they ask you to avoid the area.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital, police have not said if anyone was arrested.

The shooting rounds out a violent few days in Rockford that include six other shootings and a stabbing.