Man ambushed outside Cook County Jail shot 64 times

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body. At police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The police report says Sylvester had “just been released” from custody after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.” The suspects then reentered their vehicles and fled the scene.