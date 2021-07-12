Illinois announces second round of vaccine lottery winners

CHICAGO (WREX) — The first $100K Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the July 12th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

$100,000 cash prize: Quincy

$100,000 cash prize: Springfield

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.

The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

This was the second round of winners in the state's "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery.

Here's a look at the rest of the dates when winners will be chosen:

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 1 $1,000,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Monday, July 19, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Monday, August 2, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Restore Illinois Regions 22 $100,000 Friday, August 20, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide 2 $1,000,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule