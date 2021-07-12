Illinois announces second round of vaccine lottery winners

Illinois announces second round of vaccine lottery winnersNew
CHICAGO (WREX) — The first $100K Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the July 12th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:
- $100,000 cash prize: Quincy
- $100,000 cash prize: Springfield
- $100,000 cash prize: Chicago
Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.
The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
This was the second round of winners in the state's "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery.
Here's a look at the rest of the dates when winners will be chosen:
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|1
|$1,000,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
|Monday, August 2, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Restore Illinois Regions
|22
|$100,000
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide
|2
|$1,000,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021
Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$150,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions
|17
|$150,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021