Democrats eye immigration action in budget, but outlook hazy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats and immigration advocates are facing their best chance in years to overcome Republican opposition and give millions of people in the U.S. without legal authorization a way to become citizens. Their goal is to put the language into a huge measure this fall financing many of President Joe Biden’s domestic priorities and shield that bill from a Republican Senate filibuster. Filibusters can kill legislation and require a virtually impossible 60 votes to overcome. Erasing that danger could score an immigration triumph for Democrats after years of Republicans blockading such efforts. But Democrats still face serious obstacles, and success is uncertain.