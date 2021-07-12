Biden calls ‘remarkable’ Cuba protests a ‘call for freedom’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling protests in Cuba “remarkable” and a “clarion call for freedom,” as he praises thousands of Cubans who took the streets on the island to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. The demonstrations marked one of biggest Cuban antigovernment displays in recent memory. Biden’s comments Monday are a notable change in tone from his old boss, former President Barack Obama, who sought to ease decades of tensions between Washington and Havana while loosening U.S. imposed sanctions. Obama’s effort was ultimately reversed by Republican President Donald Trump.