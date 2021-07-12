Skip to Content

Anti-elite party earns tight win in Bulgarian elections

9:22 am National news from the Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s central electoral commission says that an anti-elite party appears to have won the country’s early parliamentary election, with nearly 99 % of the ballots counted. The There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov carried a razor-thin lead into Monday  with 23.9 percent of the vote – a mere 0.2% ahead of the center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov. With official results still pending, Trifonov said his party would not seek to form a coalition but would instead propose to Parliament a minority government. International observers said that fundamental freedoms were generally respected during the poll. The new parliament is expected to convene for its first session next week. 

Associated Press

