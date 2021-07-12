Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The nearest supermarket is more than a half-mile away for many in Albany’s South End. In a neighborhood shunned by chain supermarkets, advocates have stepped in to make fresh food more accessible. Sidewalk refrigerators, produce trucks and other programs fill in gaps, especially for residents with low incomes or without cars. Albany’s South End is a neighborhood of brick and clapboard homes down the hill and a bit south of the state Capitol. Dollar stores and convenience shops sell packaged foods. People seeking a large selection of affordable produce and meat have to travel.