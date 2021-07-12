6 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma is escalating. Shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted Monday, and major roads were blocked by burning tires. The police and military struggled to contain the violence. The unrest started last week after Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court. What began as fairly small-scale blocking of roads in Zuma’s home area intensified and spread to Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, including Johannesburg, the country’s largest city. Authorities say at least six people have been killed and more than 200 arrested. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to address the nation later Monday.