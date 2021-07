MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig is available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday despite injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix’s 118-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The Sun lead the series 2-0. Craig has averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.5 minutes during the postseason.