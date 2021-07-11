Scattered showers to continue with temperatures slowly warming

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With scattered showers today, Monday will bring much of the same with temperatures still slightly cooler.

Frequent chances:

Sunday brought gloomy and rainy weather to the Stateline. With scattered showers and drizzly conditions to continue into the evening hours, much of the same can be expected for tomorrow.

The start of the week looks to remain dry into the morning hours. Mostly cloudy conditions will dominate as chances for rain slightly increase heading into the afternoon.

There remains a slight chance for a light and scattered shower into tomorrow afternoon.

Any scattered showers will not be wash out events but rather light rain, perhaps even a drizzle. There will likely be periods of dry time in between the showers. Chances for rain are expected to continue into most of the week.

This week will bring frequent chances for showers, even thunderstorms.

Tuesday features a slight chance for rain, may even here a rumble of thunder into the afternoon. Heavier rainfall is expected imbedded within the thunderstorms.

Once we get to midweek, chances increase. Wednesday evening heading into the overnight hours going into Thursday, may bring a better chance for showers across the area. Thursday also sees a slight chance for showers.

As we keep you up to date, keep track of any activity in your area by downloading the 13 Weather Authority app!

Slowly warming:

Temperatures have been hanging out within the 70's for the last couple afternoons. Monday's temperatures will likely do the same.

Though we will see the lower to middle 70's tomorrow afternoon, temperatures do slowly warm as we head into Tuesday. Forecast highs for Tuesday are in the lower 80's as we do not warm immediately.

The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the 80's as the summer-like warmth returns. Rain chances may carry over into the next weekend.