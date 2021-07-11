RPD investigates two shootings early Saturday morning

ROCKFORD(WREX)— Rockford Police say it's investigating two shootings this weekend.

RPD says the first shooting occurred Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another shooting happened Saturday morning just before 4:30 at 7th Street and 16th Avenue.

Police say people in two vehicles shot at each other and a residence in the area was hit.

No one was hurt from that shooting.

An investigation into both shootings is underway.