RPD investigates two shootings early Saturday morning

ROCKFORD(WREX)— Rockford Police say it's investigating two shootings this weekend.

RPD says the first shooting occurred Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another shooting happened Saturday morning just before 4:30 at 7th Street and 16th Avenue.

Police say people in two vehicles shot at each other and a residence in the area was hit.

No one was hurt from that shooting.

An investigation into both shootings is underway.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

