RPD investigates two shootings early Saturday morning
ROCKFORD(WREX)— Rockford Police say it's investigating two shootings this weekend.
RPD says the first shooting occurred Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m.
Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say another shooting happened Saturday morning just before 4:30 at 7th Street and 16th Avenue.
Police say people in two vehicles shot at each other and a residence in the area was hit.
No one was hurt from that shooting.
An investigation into both shootings is underway.