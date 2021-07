LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rivets dropped the second game of their weekend series with the Wisconsin Woodchucks, losing 9-6 Sunday Afternoon. Rockford trailed 6-0 at one point before making things closer later in the game.

The Rivets stay home on Monday and Tuesday, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters, both games with first pitch slated for 6:05 pm.