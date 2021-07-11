Skip to Content

Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since surgery a week earlier. He greeted well-wishers as he stood on a hospital balcony Sunday. The Vatican says the 84-year-old Francis has been steadily on the mend following scheduled surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his large intestine. His voice sounded a bit weak Sunday as he began to speak to a small crowd gathered below outside Gemelli Polyclinic at noon. That is the hour when traditionally he would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St. Peter’s Square. He said he “very much felt your closeness and the support of your prayers.”

