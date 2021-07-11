Skip to Content

Paddleboard yoga gives people a new way to do yoga

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Yogi's in our area got their chance to try out a new style of yoga Sunday involving a paddleboard.

Rocktown Adventures and Namaste Studio teamed up to host a paddleboard yoga session in Rock Cut State Park.

Namaste studio owner Tami Bogard says doing yoga like this can help people perform better.

"Once you take yoga out on a paddleboard, it connects with your body so deeply, there is an unusual feeling sensation of flexibility," said Bogard.

Another paddleboard yoga session will be held on August 22nd.

