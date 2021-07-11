Last of four escapees from the Fulton County Jail captured

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in central Illinois say the last of four escapees from the Fulton County Jail last week has been captured. The sheriff’s office says Zachary Hart was caught Sunday near Canton. The 36-year-old Hart escaped from jail in central Illinois with 35-year-old Jesse Davis, 26-year-old Cody Villalobos and 23-year-old Eugene Roets. They were captured Thursday. Authorities hadn’t detailed how the men escaped. Davis was captured in the Farmington area, which is in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County.