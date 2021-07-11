Skip to Content

Former Rivets pitcher Jordan Wicks taken in first round of MLB Draft by Cubs

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Chicago Cubs went with a pitcher in the first round of the MLB Draft, left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks out of Kansas State with the 21st overall pick. Not only did he pitch for the Wildcats in college, but he also spent his 2020 summer in Rockford playing for the Rivets.

In 2021 for Kansas State, Wicks went 6-3 with a 3.70 ERA over 92.1 innings. He tallied up 118 strikeouts and only 28 walks in 15 starts this year (11.5 strikeouts per nine innings).

