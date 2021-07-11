Engel’s HR in 10th propels White Sox to season sweep of O’s

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox rolled into the All-Star break with a 7-5 victory over Baltimore to complete a season sweep of the Orioles. Andrew Vaughn homered twice for the White Sox, who have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall. Chicago leads the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland. The White Sox went 7-0 against Baltimore this season. It is the first time in franchise history Chicago has swept a season series of at least seven games against any team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini’s two-out, two-homer run in the Orioles ninth made it 4-all. The O’s have lost four in a row.