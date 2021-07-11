Skip to Content

Cody Rhymer holds onto lead, wins Winnebago County Am by one stroke

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:56 pm Top Sports Stories
Winn County AM Final_Web Pic

ROCKTON (WREX) — After leading by three strokes after day one of the Winnebago County Am, Cody Rhymer was able to hold to win the tourney after shooting one over par on Sunday. Chris Beto, who came into Sunday three strokes behind Rhymer, shot one under on Sunday to make things close.

FINAL LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 36 HOLES):

  1. Cody Rhymer - 137
  2. Chris Beto - 138
  3. Ken Lee - 140
  4. Grant Romine - 141
  5. Adam Tobias - 142
  6. Matt LaMarca, Brian Poulisse - 145
  7. Matt Smith, Ryan Arnold, Garrett Ralston - 146
  8. Matt Marinaro - 147
  9. Adam Miller - 148
  10. Ian Scott - 149
  11. Peter Junor, Dan Welsh - 151
  12. Todd Lowtharp - 152
  13. Ryne Sadler - 153
Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content