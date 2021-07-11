Cody Rhymer holds onto lead, wins Winnebago County Am by one stroke

Cody Rhymer holds onto lead, wins Winnebago County Am by one strokeNew
ROCKTON (WREX) — After leading by three strokes after day one of the Winnebago County Am, Cody Rhymer was able to hold to win the tourney after shooting one over par on Sunday. Chris Beto, who came into Sunday three strokes behind Rhymer, shot one under on Sunday to make things close.
FINAL LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 36 HOLES):
- Cody Rhymer - 137
- Chris Beto - 138
- Ken Lee - 140
- Grant Romine - 141
- Adam Tobias - 142
- Matt LaMarca, Brian Poulisse - 145
- Matt Smith, Ryan Arnold, Garrett Ralston - 146
- Matt Marinaro - 147
- Adam Miller - 148
- Ian Scott - 149
- Peter Junor, Dan Welsh - 151
- Todd Lowtharp - 152
- Ryne Sadler - 153