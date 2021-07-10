U.S. donates 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Moldova

BUCHAREST (AP) — Moldova is set to receive half a million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the United States to help the small nation combat the coronavirus pandemic. The first 150,000 doses of J&J are to arrive in Moldova — a country of 3.5 million, Europe’s poorest sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine — on July 12. The U.S. Embassy in Moldova reported the news. Moldovan President Maia Sandu thanked the U.S. for the vaccines and said that they “will help save lives, preserve the health of our citizens and reduce the force of the pandemic.” The announcement came days ahead of an early parliamentary election in Moldova that pits pro-Western reformists against a Russia-friendly bloc of Socialists and Communists.