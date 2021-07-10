Skibroncs host central region ski tournament

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Up to 400 athletes among seven teams competed Saturday in the region ski tournament at Shorewood Park.

The tournament consisted of skiers doing different tricks and performances in front of fans.

It is the first competition back since COVID and performers from this event will place in a national event in the future.

While not the most popular sport, ski tournaments are widely popular in the area, that's according to local organizing committee chairperson Steve Kling.

"I think if you go back a few years you know there are show ski teams in different communities, all around the country, even in our own region," he said.

To the competitors, their main focus is a spot at nationals however, for Kling, it is about so much more.

"Our mission is to improve our community and promote the sport of water skiing," he said.

The Skibroncs put on their show twice a week every Wednesday and Friday night for free for the community and everyone is encouraged to check out the show.