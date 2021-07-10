Showers, storms likely to dot radar at times in coming days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain chances dance around the Stateline through the weekend. Don't expect a washout, but know that rain chances are possible.

Rain, storms & cooler weather:

This week's drought monitor update does not show much improvement in dry conditions. While the numbers have not changed much, much of the Stateline is dealing with moderate drought. In order to completely bust the ongoing drought, many areas would need about 10" of rain. That isn't likely to happen anytime soon, despite the daily rain chances.

Drought persists locally.

Saturday featured plenty of showery or drizzly conditions. An easterly wind kept clouds and cooler temperatures around and that's likely to persist for the second half of the weekend.

Expect more showers to dot the radar Saturday evening. If you have plans to head to dinner, just make sure to have the umbrella handy. Rain during the overnight hours isn't likely to be particularly heavy. If you find yourself under a thunderstorm, some locally heavier rain pockets are possible. Severe weather looks to stay at a minimum, since the environment locally is stable.

Sunday continues the showery trend. The day is not going to be a washout, so understand there will likely be plenty of dry time. In terms of timing of Sunday's showers, the morning hours are the best time for rain. Once the midday gets here, rain chances look to dry up and become more isolated.

Rain chances remain scattered through the rest of the weekend.

We essentially copy and paste the weekend forecast for much of the upcoming week. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms exist, but will it be enough to bust the ongoing drought? Absolutely not! There is a good chance that any given location stays dry at least a few days during the week.

Staying cool for now:

While the weather gets a little closer to 80 degrees, we may not see that level of summer heat until next week. Get used to the milder conditions, as they are here all weekend long.

Sunday may cool a little more, dropping back to the low 70s. Sunday has breezier winds, with northeast wind gusts up to 25 mph. The stronger cool breeze leads to that slight cool down.

Temperatures gradually warm into the upcoming work week.

Depending on how many scattered showers and storms we see Monday, the start of next week remains in the upper 70's. The heat comes back after that, but only to average levels. We won't get too hot immediately.

Tuesday warms into the low 80s, then Wednesday gets to the upper 80s. We dance back and forth between these values throughout the next week and beyond. Overall, conditions stay near where they usually are for this time of year, so the hot summer weather stays away for a little while.